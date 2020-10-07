The Texas A&M trap and skeet club is like everyone else in the sports world with uncertainty surrounding its upcoming season.
Club President Greg Garrett said he is doing the best he can to make things as normal for the new and current members, as well as preparing for the next season.
“COVID-19 has prevented us from competing as a team for the foreseeable future,” Garrett said. “Practices look different and require a lot more structure, but the only major difference is the lack of competition as a team.”
In 2019, the team was runner up in the ACUI Collegiate National Championship. The chance of redemption for the national title was in sight last spring, but will have to wait until the next championship event in March 2021. However, Garrett said he has high hopes for this upcoming season with this new group that they have.
“The year is looking bright and we have a lot of great new talent on the team,” Garrett said. “We are looking forward to our nationals in March because we feel this is the strongest our team has been in the last four years.”
A&M officials have put travel restrictions on club sports for the fall, but members can decide to go separate and compete without affiliation to A&M. Some members of the club individually participated in tournaments, but team participation has been put on hold until further notice.
The club is currently practicing once a week and is preparing for the season’s start in January. The club is making adjustments to their practices and has restrictions on how many people can be there at once.
“I feel like the organization has been putting a lot of things on hold due to COVID-19,” member Cameron Roesler said. “For example, we can only practice once a week now.”
Everyone in the club is looking forward to competing again as a team and representing A&M in hopes of adding another national title to their accomplishments come March, new member Katelin Holliday said.
“This year will definitely be different, but I can’t wait to compete and better my game with a team that feels like family,” Holliday said. “I’m so excited to be on the Texas A&M trap and skeet team this year as I will be representing the best school around.”
