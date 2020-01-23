The Texas A&M track team is looking to showcase another strong performance at the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday.
The Aggies hope to match their first place record from last week’s Ted Nelson Invitational this weekend against in-state rival Baylor, SEC opponent Missouri, Monterrey Tech, UT-Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Southern men’s team.
In the first indoor meet of the season in December, the Reveille Invitational, A&M competed against TCU and Houston. The Aggies finished with numerous top 3 finishes across 20 events, including a meet-record performance in the women's 4X400 relay (3:35.25).
At the Ted Nelson Invitational last weekend, both the men’s and women’s teams finished in first place in a competition featuring SEC opponent Kentucky, UT Arlington, Stephen F. Austin, UT-San Antonio and Abilene Christian.
A&M has finished in the top 3 across numerous events from its two previous meets with consistent success in the men's and women’s 4x400-meter relay, men’s 400-meter and women’s long jump.
Senior Devin Dixon fronted the men’s 400-meter race with a time of 47.91 in the Ted Nelson Invitational. In the men’s 4x400-meter relay, the quartet of freshman Jamal Walton, sophomore Roger Ethridge, and seniors Bryce Deadmon and Infinite Tucker notched first place for the Aggies.
In the women’s 4x400m relay on Saturday, sophomores Jania Martin and Tierra Robinson-Jones led their team to a second-straight top 3 finish. Junior Deborah Acquah has also posted two consecutive first place finishes in the long jump and will look to beat her season-high mark of 6.57 meters set at the Ted Nelson Invitational this weekend.
This season, freshman Lance Broom has finished in the top 3 each of the last two meets in the men’s 200-meter run. Junior Kaylah Robinson has finished in the top 3 in each of the last two meets in the women’s 200-meter run and 60-meter hurdles, winning the 60-meter hurdles event at the Ted Nelson Invitational.
The meet will be held at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
