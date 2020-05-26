The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2020 Indoor All-America Team on Tuesday, and 11 Aggies made the cut.
The men’s 4x400-meter team made the list, with each member also earning individual accolades. Grad student Bryce Deadmon and redshirt freshman Jamal Walton each earned All-American status in the 400-meter, while senior Devin Dixon and senior Carlton Orange earned the recognition for the 800-meter.
Junior Tyra Gittens was the only Division I athlete named to the list in three individual events: the pentathlon, high jump and long jump.
"Tyra is a very good athlete,” head coach Pat Henry told 12thman.com. “I wish she could've had this national championship to prove something to herself and others, she had a great season and I know she'll be ready to go next year."
Junior Deborah Acquah earned All-American status in the long jump and triple jump. Senior Ciynamon Stevenson joined Acquah with recognition in the triple jump.
The women’s 4x400-meter team also earned the recognition, with junior Syaira Richardson, freshman Charokee Young, sophomore Tierra Robinson-Jones and senior Jaevin Reed making the list. Richardson and Young also notched places on the 400-meter and 800-meter lists respectively.
"It's an odd year just because we weren't able to have championships and it's a different year for everything,” Henry told 12thman.com. “Going off the national descending order list and the best performances during the season, this is a good indicator. It certainly is not a false indicator because every mark here was earned. It's an accurate assessment of the best athletes in the nation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.