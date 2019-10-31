The Texas A&M football team will be back at Kyle Field for its final non-conference game of the season, facing the University of Texas-San Antonio for the first time since 2016.
UTSA is coming off a 32-27 win over Rice University, which put their season record at 3-4. With quarterback Frank Harris out due to injury, sophomore Lowell Narcisse took the reins and totaled 212 passing yards in the game.
A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond recorded three passing and two rushing touchdowns in the matchup, marking the 12th time in his career he has scored through the air and on the ground in the same game.
Overall, Mond had a clean performance with no sacks or picks thrown. He finished the game with a total of 310 yards, 234 passing and 76 rushing.
“I feel really good about where we’re at, and even in some of the losses this year, you see flashes of what this team could be,” Mond said. “[We’re] just trying to be more consistent every week, but I feel like we’re in the right direction.”
With the win, Mond’s career record improved to 19-10, which tied him for fourth place with Johnny Manziel on A&M’s all-time winningest quarterbacks list.
A&M’s defense had some key plays against Mississippi State, grabbing an interception and forcing two fumbles. These turnovers maintained the Aggies’ streak of earning at least one fumble in the last four games.
“It was good for our confidence and good for our team because we just keep on talking about stacking wins on wins,” A&M junior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “At the end of the day, we just have to keep working and get better.”
A&M will look to continue its win streak against UTSA, with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
