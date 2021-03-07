Texas A&M men’s basketball will enter the SEC Tournament this week as the No. 13 seed after not meeting the SEC’s minimum number of games.
On Wednesday, March 10, A&M will face Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
The Aggies spent the entire month of February away from the court as COVID-19 protocols and a weather-related delay postponed eight straight for A&M.
A&M enters the tournament with an 8-9 overall record, including a 2-8 record against conference opponents. The Aggies ended the regular season with a pair of losses to Mississippi State and No. 2 seed Arkansas.
Vanderbilt holds an 8-15 overall record and is 3-13 in SEC play. The Commodores dropped their last regular season matchup with a 56-46 loss to Ole Miss.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
