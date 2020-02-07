Texas A&M’s equestrian team is heading to Columbia, South Carolina this weekend to face South Carolina at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
A&M and South Carolina sit at even season records, with the Aggies having gone 3-3 and South Carolina 4-4 over the first half of the season. The Aggies are 2-2 against SEC opponents, while South Carolina is 1-2.
One of A&M’s losses came against South Carolina. The Aggies and the then-No. 8 Gamecocks met in Aggieland on Nov. 1, with A&M falling 10-9.
The Aggies topped Georgia at home last weekend, who are currently No. 3 in the SEC.
“The win against Georgia at home last weekend was great, so [they] have a good attitude going into South Carolina,” assistant coach Abby O’Mara said.
O’Mara said the win over Georgia has given the Aggies confidence, which is equally as important as the physical side of competition.
“It is not just about the riding in the arena; it is about the mentality going into it,” O’Mara said. “It’s all about the confidence.”
South Carolina is coming off a 15-5 win over South Dakota State last weekend.
Going into this weekend, sophomore Haley Redifer said she has “mainly been working this week on pre-meet jitters.”
Redifer has high expectations for the remainder of the season.
“I want a season I can be proud of,” Redifer said.
The No. 5 Aggies are looking to improve their 3-3 season record at 9 a.m. on Saturday against No. 4 South Carolina at the One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina.
