The No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team will face its toughest challenge of the season on Friday as it takes on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Although both squads represent the elites of the SEC, each team has had a completely different road leading up to this matchup.
Despite starting the season slow, Arkansas hit its stride and has been dominant during the middle stretch of the season. The Razorbacks have won 10 of their last 11 games, averaging 3.45 goals per game and conceding only two goals total during that stretch. Arkansas had its seven-game win streak snapped in a 1-0 loss to South Carolina in late September, but the team has since rebounded and will visit Aggieland riding a three-game win streak.
A&M enters Friday's matchup following a difficult three-game stretch: a loss to No. 24 Florida, a double overtime draw with Alabama and a fortunate win over Auburn on a controversial goal. Injuries to many key A&M players have contributed to their struggles. The absence of senior Ally Watt up front has been felt, as the Aggie offense has lacked cohesion and stalled in buildup play.
During their previous meeting in 2018, Arkansas pulled off an impressive upset in Fayetteville, spoiling A&M's perfect 10-0-0 start to the season with a 3-2 defeat.
Friday’s match is a prime opportunity for the Aggies to get even. Arkansas is currently second place in the SEC, with a 5-1-0 record culminating to 15 points. A&M, at 4-1-1, are 2 points behind at 13 with a chance to overtake Arkansas in the SEC standings if they can secure the victory.
