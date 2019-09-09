After going down late in Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Clemson, Texas A&M starting tailback Jashaun Corbin will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday.
The extent of the injury is unknown.
The sophomore was expected to be a large part of the rushing offense for the Aggies in 2019, and was compared to former-A&M tailback Trayveon Williams. In 2018, Corbin ran for 346 yards and was a key special teams returner.
Corbin finished the season with 35 rushing attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown.
Fisher said that the rotation will not change at tailback, but true freshman Isaiah Spiller will be the starter going forward. Sophomore Jacob Kibodi will be the second-string tailback, with Cordarrian Richdardson and Deneric Prince set to receive reps as well.
A&M faces FCS opponent Lamar on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
