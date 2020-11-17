The Texas A&M men and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the eighth annual Art Adamson Invitational Nov. 18-20. The three-day event will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station. However, it will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols.
Each day will begin with preliminaries at 10 a.m., followed by diving at 2 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m. Additionally, there is a distance race slated before finals on Friday. The maroon and white will be competing against LSU and Incarnate Word.
Both the men and women’s teams are heading into this week’s home meet, coming off dominant wins over TCU on Friday, Nov. 6. The No. 7 men’s team defeated TCU 180-116 and tallied 11 first-place finishes. The 17th-ranked women’s team clinched a 178-106 victory over the Horned Frogs with 12 first-place finishes.
A&M junior Shaine Casas had a record-breaking performance in the 200-meter fly and aided his team to a victory in the 200-meter fly relay. Casas was named SEC Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season.
Other highlights of the win over TCU include senior Tanner Olson’s first-place finishes in the 50-meter free and 200-meter breast, as well as junior Ethan Gogulski’s victories in the 100 and 200-meter back. Juniors Luke Stuart and Clayton Bobo and senior Mark Theall recorded top finishes for the Aggies in the 1000, 200 and 500-meter free, respectively.
In diving, the Aggies swept the one-meter with senior Kurtis Mathews earning a top score and freshman Kyle Sanchez taking home the gold on the three-meter.
The women’s team, which placed second in last year’s Art Adamson Invite, hopes to have another great showing.
A&M senior Jing Wen Quah has had much success recently as she won every event she competed in against TCU earlier this month, including the 200-meter fly and back, 400-meter individual medley, as well as contributing to the team’s 40-meter medley relay.
Senior Kara Eisenmann and freshmen Chloe Stepanek and Emma Nelson also generously contributed to the team’s latest win. Eisenmann earned first in the 100-meter back while Stepanek took first-place in the 200-meter free, and Nelson was victorious in the 200-meter breast.
Senior captain Charlye Campbell clinched wins on the three-meter and one-meter diving boards in the last meet, aiding the Aggies victory as well.
The Aggies hope to have similar success this week against LSU and Incarnate Word.
