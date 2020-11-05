The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete against unranked TCU at the A&M Rec Center Natatorium this Friday, Nov. 6.
After falling to No. 1 Texas in Austin, the men’s team seeks redemption as they prepare to face TCU.
Men’s coach Jay Holmes has been adequately preparing the team since participating in a meet in Austin this past week.
“Our last outing, you could tell we were pretty tired coming off the wall,” Holmes said. “We were not as good as we would for sure liked to be.”
Junior Shaine Casas led the team in individual wins in Austin with three first place finishes, for which he earned SEC Co-Male Swimmer of the Week, and is looking to add to his success on Friday.
“[Casas] is No. 1 in the country in three different events and is swimming way above everybody else right now,” Holmes said. “He is not just winning races, but destroying everybody he is going against.”
Overall, Holmes said the Aggies are excited to be back in the water displaying their talents.
“The competition is fun for us; we are thrilled we get to do it,” Holmes said. “Let's not waste any opportunities that we have to compete.”
The women's team also fell short to the No. 8 Texas women’s team despite recording 14 top-three finishes this past week.
The team has been practicing continually this week in preparation for Friday, women’s coach Steve Bultman said.
Freshman Chloe Stepanek earned a top-three finish in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle against Texas. Her skills will not go unnoticed on Friday as she has been gearing up to compete.
“If we see some things they could improve on, we are definitely going to work on that,” Bultman said.
The meet will start at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium and will have no guest attendance.
