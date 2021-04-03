No. 24 Texas A&M softball fell to No. 4 Alabama, 14-6, in the final game of the series on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.
Following the Aggies’ third consecutive loss, A&M’s record dropped to 25-8 overall and 4-5 in conference.
Despite the Aggies’ ability to get on the board early with a home run from sophomore Shaylee Ackerman, her third of the series, Alabama’s offense continued to be dominant and consistent, which forced the maroon and white to dig deep into its bullpen in the series finale.
Graduate transfer Kelsey Broadus started the Aggies off in the circle and recorded two strikeouts in the three innings pitched. Following Alabama’s fifth run of the day, A&M brought in freshman Grace Uribe who pitched the entirety of Game 2 Friday night.
Uribe gave up a hit to all three batters she faced, which prompted the Aggies to then bring in junior Makinzy Herzog, who Alabama was also familiar with from the opening game of the series. The Crimson Tide scored two off of Herzog before A&M brought in senior Kayla Poynter to close out the game.
Alabama responded to Ackerman’s two-run home run with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to immediately regain control of the game. Junior Haley Lee then recorded her 14th home run of the season to give the Aggies a 5-3 lead in the third inning.
A&M struggled defensively in the fourth and allowed Alabama to bring eight across to make the score 11-5. Despite the big lead, the maroon and white battled in the top of the sixth, loaded the bases and managed to score one.
The Aggies’ struggles on the mound were only exacerbated by a well-respected Alabama team known for its power hitting. A&M’s pitching staff collectively walked six batters and recorded nine errors — something A&M coach Jo Evans said hurt the team in Friday’s loss.
The Tide closed out the game by bringing two more around in the fifth, holding A&M scoreless, then scoring another in the bottom of the sixth to conclude the game, 14-6.
Up next, the Aggies will travel to San Marcos to take on Texas State on Tuesday, April 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
