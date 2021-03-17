On Wednesday, the Texas A&M softball team faced Houston Baptist at Davis Diamond. The Aggies posted a commanding 6-0 victory, earning their 11th shutout of the season and their eighth straight win.
After giving up two early base hits, the Aggies forced three straight strikeouts to close out the top of the first inning. A&M opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, when a groundout by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman brought home junior Makinzy Herzog, giving the Aggies an early 1-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Aggies added to their lead, when Herzog barrelled a solo home run to centerfield, making the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, A&M forced back-to-back walks with loaded bases, with junior Morgan Smith and senior Kelbi Fortenberry earning runs. Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly by freshman Bre Warren brought home senior Ashlynn Walls to give the Aggies a comfortable 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Herzog singled to bring home freshman Rylen Wiggins. In the top of the seventh inning, two Huskies got on base early, but a pair of strikeouts sealed the 6-0 victory for the Aggies.
Senior Kayla Poynter pushed her pitching record to 5-0 on the season, allowing five hits and forcing eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Freshman Grace Uribe relieved, allowing two hits and striking out two in 2.0 innings.
Herzog led the way for the A&M batters, going 2-of-2 with a home run and two RBIs. After the win, A&M coach Jo Evans said her performances have elevated the team through its recent stretch of victories.
“[It was] nice to see Herzog just do what she does and get out there, and get herself on base, and all the hitters behind her,” Evans said. “I love the way she's playing right now, and she's kind of making us go, for sure. Just doing what we're supposed to do.”
The win lifts the Aggies to 18-3 on the season, while the Huskies slide to 8-4.
The Aggies will travel to Cowgirl Diamond to take on McNeese State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
