On Friday, Texas A&M softball kicked off the Davis Diamond Classic, hosting its fifth doubleheader of the season. The Aggies picked up a 17-2 win over Montana and a 10-6 win over Louisiana Tech. The victories extend A&M’s win streak to five games.
The Aggies had a strong start against Montana, earning five runs in the bottom of the first inning. The scoring started when senior Kelbi Fortenberry’s sacrifice fly brought home junior Makinzy Herzog. Then, a home run by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman added two runs to the scoreboard. A throwing error brought home sophomore Jourdyn Campbell, and freshman Bre Warren was batted in by a double from junior Morgan Smith to finish the inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, Herzog scored her second run of the afternoon on a wild pitch, and junior Haley Lee found home plate off of a double by freshman Trinity Cannon. Cannon, Warren and Smith were all brought home after the Aggies forced five consecutive walks, giving A&M an 11-0 advantage entering the third inning.
In the top of the third inning, the Grizzlies got on the board when junior Maygen McGrath and senior Cami Sellers scored on a throwing error after loading the bases. A&M responded in the bottom of the third by also loading the bases, and freshman Mayce Allen, Warren and Cannon all found home, making the score 14-2. The runs piled on the bottom of the fourth, giving the Aggies a 17-2 run-rule victory.
Herzog pitched for 3.0 innings, earning three strikeouts and allowing two runs off of three hits. Senior Kayla Poynter relieved, pitching 2.0 innings with a strikeout and no hits or runs. Warren and Cannon both totaled three runs in the victory, while Smith led the team with three RBIs.
Against Louisiana Tech, the Aggies kicked off the bottom of the first inning by loading the bases. Back-to-back walks allowed Cannon and Fortenberry to score, giving A&M a 2-0 lead. At the top of the second, the Bulldogs responded by loading the bases as well. A single by junior Tanjala Smith allowed two runners to score, tying things up for Louisiana Tech.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs took the lead when Tanjala Smith scored her second run of the evening off of a single by senior Kara Goff. Singles by freshman Caroline Easom, senior Madie Green, and freshman Tristin Court all brought runners home, giving the Bulldogs a 6-2 lead.
At the bottom of the fifth, Fortenberry scored off of a walk after A&M loaded the bases, and junior Madi Jatzlau plated off of a fielder’s choice at second base. Then, a double from Smith brought home Warren, Cannon, and Ackerman. The Aggies capped off the dominant inning with a two-run home run by Herzog, taking a 9-6 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Lee homered to center field, and the Aggies would earn a 10-6 victory.
Freshman Grace Uribe pitched for 4.2 innings, striking out six and allowing six runs off of nine hits. Graduate student Kelsey Broadus threw for 2.0 innings, totalling three strikeouts and no hits or walks. Smith led the team with two hits and two RBIs, and six different Aggies scored a run in the win.
A&M coach Jo Evans said the team could have managed the first inning better, when they only scored two runs after loading the bases. However, she said she was pleased with how the team responded in the fifth inning when they were down four runs.
“In the fifth inning we just became a lot more patient and played,” Evans said. “I love our fight, you never want to be behind. I think we have learned about our team that we can take a step back and catch our breath and not panic. I was really pleased to see how we managed that situation."
The victories move A&M to 15-3 on the season, while Montana drops to 4-12 and Louisiana Tech falls to 5-9.
