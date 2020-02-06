This Texas A&M softball team will open the 2020 season this weekend with matchups against the University of Texas at Arlington and Abilene Christian University in the Aggie Classic.
During the 2019 season, the Aggies finished 28-27 overall and 6-18 in the conference. They ended their season at the NCAA Regional where they lost to the University of Houston and the Texas Longhorns.
This year, the Aggies added seven freshmen, one redshirt freshman and a sophomore transfer to their roster. Out of these, three are pitchers, three are outfielders, two are infielders and one is a third baseman.
After the Aggies’ last game of their 2019 season against the Longhorns at the NCAA Austin Regional, A&M coach Jo Evans said she was excited for this new talent.
“You see where we started, where we are right now, all that talent we have in the young class, all the talent we have in the junior class that will now be seniors,” Evans told 12thman.com. “And then the talent we have coming in and all of this experience.”
First up, the Aggies will face off against UT-Arlington in a three game series. The first two games will be on Friday at 3 and 5:15 p.m., with the last game at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. A&M has never lost to the Mavericks, and they have won all three of their past games.
The Mavericks ended the 2019 season 36-27 overall and 17-10 in conference action, ending their season at the National Invitational Softball Championships where they won six out of their seven games.
Next, the Aggies will take on Abilene Christian in a two game series, with the first game at noon on Saturday and 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. This game will be their first face off against the Aggies.
The Wildcats were 13-31 overall and 6-21 in the conference last season. They ended their season in Houston with a loss against Houston Baptist University.
