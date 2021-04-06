No. 25 Texas A&M softball fell to No. 23 Texas State for the first time since 2009 on Tuesday night in San Marcos. The 7-6 loss dropped the Aggies’ overall record to 25-9 and improved the Bobcats’ to 25-3.
The Aggies’ loss to the Bobcats was the team’s fourth consecutive loss after being swept by No. 4 Alabama on the road last weekend.
Prior to this year, A&M had beaten Texas State in its last 12 matchups, the most recent win being a 2-1 victory at home in March 2020. The extensive win streak was ended by an unearned run that propelled the Bobcats over the Aggies in the final inning of Tuesday’s game.
Despite coming up short, the maroon and white battled for the entirety of the game and made great efforts both offensively and defensively.
Senior Kayla Poynter was brought in to relieve starting pitcher Makinzy Herzog after the junior struck out two in the 2.1 innings pitched. Poynter finished out the game in the circle for the Aggies and held the Bobcats scoreless in three innings.
Offensively, the Aggies were led by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman who went 2-of-3 with two RBI and a two-run homerun in the top of the fifth that forced Texas State to turn to its bullpen. This was Ackerman’s third home run of the season.
Herzog also had a great day at the plate as she went 3-of-4 on the day and recorded two RBI.
Despite the fact that Texas State got on the board first with two quick runs in the bottom of the first, A&M responded with a handful of quality at-bats and kept it a close game down to the final out.
In the end, Texas State managed to bring the go-ahead run around on a fielding error made by the Aggies in the bottom of the seventh to secure the 7-6 win.
Up next, A&M will be back home at Davis Diamond to host a three-game series against Auburn this weekend. The first game is scheduled for Friday, April 9 with the first pitch at 6 p.m.
