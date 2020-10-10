Texas A&M will play at Ellis Field for the first time this season as the Aggies host Florida on Sunday.
Sunday’s match will be the 17th meeting between the two schools since 1995. In that time A&M and Florida have each earned eight wins, with the Gators winning the last two matchups to equal the tally. Florida will look to continue its good form after beating Alabama 2-1 at home, while A&M hopes to get back to winning ways following a 2-1 road loss to Arkansas.
Senior defender and captain Jimena Lopez said while Sunday’s loss was frustrating, the team has remained confident.
“It felt like we could’ve won the game,” Lopez said. “That gives us much more motivation for what’s to come.”
A&M coach G Guerrieri said playing one game a week has given his squad more time to learn from mistakes and better prepare for its next opponent.
“We really get to focus on our development for one thing,” Guerrieri said. “We also get a chance to do deep dives into what the other team is doing.”
Lopez said this weekend’s matchup will be especially interesting because Florida shares a similar play style.
“They’re a team that likes to keep a lot of possession and so do we,” Lopez said. “The game will come down to whoever has the best strategy and manages to keep possession.”
Freshman midfielder Barbara Olivieri said she can’t wait to take Ellis Field for the first time this season, even though the stadium won’t be as lively as usual.
“Unfortunately there won’t be the usual crowd and the band,” Olivieri said. “But it’s still going to be nice playing on the home field.”
Lopez also expressed her team’s eagerness to finally play in front of the 12th Man.
“I’ve always said that there’s no better place to play in all of college soccer than Ellis Field,” Lopez said. “We’re definitely excited to play at home.”
Kick-off is set for Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. at Ellis Field.
