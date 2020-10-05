Texas A&M soccer was unable to complete a second half rally Sunday afternoon against ninth-ranked Arkansas at Razorback Stadium.
The Razorbacks opened the scoring in the 11th minute after a deft chip from midfielder Parker Goins.
The Aggies then squandered a chance to equalize after left back Jimena Lopez was unable to convert a penalty kick in the 24th minute.
Arkansas then doubled its lead right after halftime, in the 53rd minute, after A&M goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was unable to claim a cross following an Arkansas corner kick. The resulting melee in the box allowed Kayla McKeon to score from point-blank distance.
A&M midfielder Addie McCain reduced the deficit in the 61st minute after a brilliant recovery and playmaking effort from Barbara Olivieri. The goal was McCain’s third of the season and Olivieri’s second assist of the season.
The Aggies were unable to overcome the full deficit and capitalize on their shot (12-10) and corner kick (6-3) advantages over Arkansas, as the Aggie defense struggled to cope with the Razorbacks’ speedy frontline.
With the win, Arkansas continues to mount its SEC title defense, improving to 3-0. Meanwhile, fifth-ranked A&M falls to 1-1 on the season.
A&M coach G Guerrieri said the loss will provide his team with valuable learning experience.
“It was a baptism of fire for some of our freshmen who hadn’t played against a team as physical as the Hogs,” he said. “We can come home and get ourselves back on track and ready for next weekend’s home game versus Florida.”
A&M soccer returns to the pitch for its home opener on Sunday, Oct. 11 against the Florida Gators. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.
