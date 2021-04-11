No. 23 Texas A&M soccer upset the undefeated No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs Saturday night at Ellis Field, extending its home win streak to double digits.
The matchup pitted two heavy-hitting regular season conference champions against each other, resulting in a close 1-0 win for the maroon and white. This marked the Aggies’ final game of the regular season, as they improved to 11-3-0. The Horned Frogs have one more chance next week to boost their 10-1-1 record.
A&M coach G Guerrieri said he was excited with the team’s performance in their 10th-straight victory at Ellis Field.
“I thought it was gutsy all the way around,” Guerrieri said. “It’s how you would hope the Texas A&M team would come out and play. I couldn’t be happier for the performance.”
Both teams struggled to find any advantage as they remained almost perfectly even on the stat board in time of possession and shots on goal. A&M freshman forward Lauren Geczik finally broke the stalemate with a 10-yard low driven goal in the 57th minute, assisted by an in-line pullback cross from junior defender Macie Kolb.
“It feels amazing,” Geczik said. “It was like the culmination of all the work we did. It just came together perfectly.”
Once the maroon and white took the lead, they were able to lean upon their defense to carry them to victory. Guerrieri said this was an overall team effort led by sophomore goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell and her three saves.
“The whole team defended well,” Guerrieri said. “The whole team held the ball in the places that we needed to hold the ball. Kenna is a sophomore, and she gets better and better. She was mistake-free tonight.”
A&M’s Saturday victory marked the team’s highest-ranked win since toppling then-No. 1 North Carolina in 2011. Even so, A&M’s lone senior, midfielder Taylor Ziemer, said she focused on enjoying her last ever game at Ellis Field rather than worrying about the difficulty of the game.
“I’m out there having fun and playing,” Ziemer said. “Our team is really good this year. I don’t really feel that much pressure for me to carry the team. We’ve got a lot of people that create chances and score goals.”
With a solid victory in the books to cap off another winning season, the team can now set its sights on the NCAA Tournament. Though team selection has not been finalized yet, Ziemer said the team is confident it will be selected to compete in its 26th-straight tournament appearance.
“We at least deserve to make it into the tournament,” Ziemer said. “We just beat the No. 3 ranked team, and I think we’ve shown that we deserve a bye.”
The NCAA Division I Championship bracket will be revealed at noon central time on Monday, April 19. The first round will begin the following week on Tuesday, April 27, at different field sites across North Carolina.
Guerrieri said his team is ready to carry the momentum from Saturday’s victory into what will hopefully be an impressive championship run.
“You had the SEC regular season champions and the Big 12 regular season champions,” Guerrieri said. “For us to be able to get a win against them is nothing but a confidence-boost. It was a game we needed to win. We think now we have a chance.”
