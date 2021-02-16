Texas A&M soccer has canceled Thursday’s scheduled exhibition match against Louisiana-Monroe due to inclement weather lingering in the Brazos Valley, according to 12thman.com.
The Aggies will pursue options to add a match to the schedule, according to 12thman.com.
Currently, the next match on the slate is an exhibition against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to 12thman.com.
The maroon and white open their regular-season home slate Sunday, March 14 against Abilene Christian, according to 12thman.com. They also host Louisiana-Lafayette on March 20, Texas State on March 27 and TCU on April 10, according to 12thMan.com.
For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push toward their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995, according to 12thman.com.
Texas A&M owns an 8-2-0 record on the season and won a share of its third SEC regular-season title with a 7-1-0 mark in league play last fall, according to 12thman.com.
