Texas A&M soccer will travel to Houston for a road match against the Rice Owls on Sunday at 3 p.m. in lieu of its previously scheduled home matchup against Abilene Christian.
The Abilene Christian match was canceled due to the rescheduling of conference games that were postponed for the Wildcats by February's winter weather. The Aggies were able to find a suitable replacement on the schedule when Rice’s previously scheduled match against SMU was postponed due to COVID-19-related issues in the Mustangs’ program.
A&M’s next home match is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 when the Aggies host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Ellis Field.
