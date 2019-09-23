The Texas A&M soccer team put together a stellar performance Sunday night, dominating University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with a final score of 5-0.
This victory caps off a strong three-game win streak, in which the Aggies have combined to score a total of 12 goals while conceding none.
From starting kickoff, the game was a mismatch as the Aggies pressed forward on UTRGV without any resistance. Just three minutes into the match, A&M forward Ally Watt was able to steal the ball away from UTRGV midfielder Elina Seppälä, allowing for an easy pass to Àsdís Halldórsdóttir who opened the scoring for the Aggies.
Halldórsdóttir ended the game with a brace, both assisted by Ally Watt. After the match, Halldórsdóttir praised her teammate’s ability to create scoring chances.
“I might have to buy her dinner,” Halldórsdóttir said. “She’s been doing a really good job of setting me up; I need to finish those.”
A&M kept up the offensive intensity all night long, tallying a total of 30 shots with 17 on target. Despite the Aggie’s dominance, UTRGV goalkeeper Kinga Szemik had a remarkable performance as she made numerous point-blank saves.
After a trio of impressive performances against UNLV, Mississippi State and UTRGV, A&M head coach G Guerrieri said he is pleased with his team’s progression.
“I think that we keep getting better and better every game, and that’s what I am most impressed with,” Guerrieri said. “We looked better in the second half today than we did in the second half on Thursday, which was our best half of the season.”
Midfielder Addie McCain said the team has created a good mindset as the Aggies move into Southeastern Conference play on Thursday.
“The goal is to keep building, especially with SEC coming up,” McCain said. “We want to continue to get better and build on that. By doing that we gain a little confidence every day.”
The Aggies begin SEC competition on Thursday as A&M hosts Kentucky at Ellis Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.