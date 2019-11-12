With A&M back into conference play, quarterback Kellen Mond said he is confident in his offense’s ability after another fundamentally based bye week.
“I like where we’re at,” Mond said. “The progress that we’ve made in the past two [or] three weeks, we’ve seen flashes of us getting better each and every week. That starts in practice and look for that to continue to grow this week.”
With the home finale against South Carolina quickly approaching, A&M looks to extend its win streak to four after the Gamecocks’ upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.
A&M wideout Jhamon Ausbon was surprised to hear about South Carolina’s loss at Monday’s press conference.
“They lost?” Ausbon said. “[The preparation] is still the same. We’re gonna watch that game film and see what [South Carolina] did well against [Appalachian State], and exploit that. But, I didn’t know they lost the game, that’s crazy.”
Despite the Gamecocks’ struggle to win games, defensive back Keldrick Carper said South Carolina wideout Bryan Edwards will be a tough player to cover on Saturday.
“Edwards is a very, very talented receiver,” Carper said. “They use him in a couple different ways, and when they give him the ball in the pass game, they’re a really physical run team. But when they get out in the pass game they try to find him.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher spoke highly of the senior wide receiver’s ability on Monday, too.
“You’re talking about the leading receiver in school history at South Carolina,” Fisher said. “They’ve had some good guys out there. They had a guy named Sterling Sharpe there one time was pretty good too … This guy is big, long, he’s physical, can catch the underneath ball and run with it and can catch the ball over the top. This guy will be a great pro.”
Fisher also said that A&M will be focusing on themselves in practice this week before taking the field.
“We got to be focused on ourselves and play our game,” Fisher said. “Do what we do, run our techniques, execute our plays, and keep pressure on them all three phases. They’re a very good football team, they can play and have good players. What you can control is what you can control.”
The Aggies will face the Gamecocks Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.