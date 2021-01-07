Another Texas A&M senior offensive lineman has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.
Right guard Jared Hocker announced Thursday he will forgo a fifth year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Hocker’s announcement came after quarterback Kellen Mond’s and offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Ryan McCollum.
Grateful for it all! Here’s to the next and best chapter. #MG4L pic.twitter.com/RwMwxgeLXS— Jared Hocker (@Jared_Hocker) January 7, 2021
A&M’s offensive line was defined by a stellar season in 2020, only allowing seven sacks throughout the season.
Hocker has played in a total of 38 games and played in all 10 this season. The North Richland Hills native logged 604 snaps on offense.
In addition, Hocker helped lead the offensive line to be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the country’s best offensive line unit.
