The University of Florida has had an increase of positive COVID-19 cases on the football team following the Gators’ 41-38 loss to Texas A&M.
According to ESPN, Florida announced Tuesday that five members of the football team have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida paused all of its football activities as a result of the increase in positive cases within the team.
"Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday."
The Aggies are scheduled to travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to face Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 17.
A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 13, that there has been “no impact” of COVID-19 on A&M’s football team.
“We have been in touch with officials at the University of Florida and have also reviewed the available data from the Kinexon contact tracing system deployed by the SEC,” Bjork wrote. “At this point, there has been no impact within our football team, but we will continue our regular testing regiment this week and stay diligent with all of our safety protocols.”
Texas A&M AD @RossBjorkAD issues a statement following the news that Florida had five positive COVID-19 tests within its football program: pic.twitter.com/6QHi0i4Irm— TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 13, 2020
On Monday, Vanderbilt postponed its matchup with Missouri, set for Saturday, Oct. 17, due to an increase in positive cases within its football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.