In an almost deja vu-like moment, the No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball team defeated the streaking No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Just like she had done in their first matchup of the season, sophomore guard Jordan Nixon dribbled to the right side for a game-winning layup, propelling the Aggies past Arkansas 69-67.
A&M coach Gary Blair said he trusts Nixon on the court not only because of her talent, but because of his team’s depth.
“I can put her in, but the best thing about Jordan is she can play loose and not be afraid to make a mistake because she knows that there's two people backing her up that are ready to go in at any time,” Blair said.
Heading into Sunday, Arkansas had won its three previous games including a win over then-No. 3 UCONN on Jan. 28. Historically, the Aggies and Razorbacks have played close games, with their last two games being won by one point apiece.
“Another typical Arkansas and A&M game,” Blair said. “We know each other so well, we know our tendencies. Normally, we’re playing a little bit better in the second quarter. We actually got off to a reasonable start being up 17-14, and I thought that was great for us the way it was going.”
The Aggies, who struggled to start games in their previous four matchups, recorded a strong first quarter with Nixon and senior guard Aaliyah Wilson each scoring a three-pointer and senior guard Kayla Wells leading the Aggies with six points.
After two quick fouls in the first quarter, Nixon was replaced by sophomore guard McKinzie Green, who completed the first half at point guard for A&M.
The Razorbacks charged back in the second with balanced scoring. Going up 26-20 thanks to a three-pointer and fast-break layup from senior guard Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas took the lead back from A&M but wouldn’t maintain it for long.
A quick timeout was all the Aggies would need as senior forward N’dea Jones ended the Razorbacks’ 8-0 scoring run with two made free throws. Jones had a relatively quiet night on offense, finishing the game with five points and 13 rebounds.
Coming out of halftime, the Aggies bounced back with a 7-0 run and reclaimed their lead. A&M would outscore Arkansas 26-16 in the third quarter, giving them a 56-48 lead heading into the fourth.
A 10-point fourth quarter for Arkansas senior guard Amber Ramirez led a comeback that tied the game at 62. Ramirez scored two crucial three pointers for Arkansas in the fourth to tie the game on two separate occasions but it was not enough. A&M’s Nixon ended the fourth quarter’s back and forth with a scrambling layup to give A&M the 69-67 victory — good for A&M’s seventh win over a ranked opponent this season.
“There was just an opportunity, and I was able to take it, but no, it wasn't necessarily designed for me,” Nixon said. “That's the beauty of this basketball team. Anybody at any given moment can make a big shot.”
Wells led A&M in scoring with 21 points and said her team’s maturity is what has them ready for the in-game pressures.
“I just feel like we’ve been in this position so many times,” Wells said. “We know that all of us are in the gym; we put in work so much, so we know if it's our shot, we're going to make it, or we're going to make something happen to make a play. So I just feel like us being there so many times and us getting repetition and putting in work. That just creates confidence for us.”
The Aggies's postponed matchup against Tennessee has been rescheduled for Feb. 14.
