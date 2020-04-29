The Texas A&M men’s tennis team may have missed out on the SEC and NCAA Championships due to the coronavirus, but they aren’t missing out on postseason accolades.
Junior Hady Habib and senior Valentin Vacherot earned their second All-American honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday.
A&M now has 20 singles All-Americans in program history and is on a seven-year streak of gaining at least one.
On March 8, Habib earned the highest-ranked win of his career when he took down No. 5 Sam Riffice of Florida. He finished the season with an 18-6 singles record.
Vacherot notched one of the best individual singles seasons in program history with a 26-4 record, including ending the season on a 12-match win streak. He was also the first Aggie to advance to at least the semifinals of the ITA All-American Championships, ITA Texas Regional and Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in the same year.
