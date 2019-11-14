Texas A&M junior guard TJ Starks has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, A&M announced in a press release Thursday.
Starks was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana and released on a $2,000 bond, according to Brazos County jail records.
Starks has yet to see the court in a regular season game after sustaining an ankle injury in A&M’s 81-74 exhibition game win over A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1.
In the game, Starks had 10 points, shooting 4-of-10, in the 21 minutes he played.
Last season, the Oak Cliff, Texas native played in 27 games, starting 18, before a shoulder injury sustained against LSU ended his season. He led the team in assists with 94 and was third in scoring with an average 12.3 points per game.
The Aggies will host No. 8 Gonzaga at 8 p.m. on Friday.
