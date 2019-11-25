With an already depleted roster, Texas A&M men’s basketball is losing yet another member of its 2019 squad.
Junior guard TJ Starks has left the program, the athletics department announced on Monday.
Starks announced on Twitter that he intends to transfer.
“After talking to the people who support me, we found it best that I seek new opportunities,” Starks said on Twitter. “I’ve been blessed to be a part of this program but we don’t believe this is the best fit for me.”
In a statement released by the program, A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams said, “We appreciate all that TJ gave our program during his time here, and wish him the absolute best going forward.”
Starks had been suspended for just under two weeks following an arrest for possession of marijuana.
Starks did not see the court in a regular season game under Williams after sustaining an ankle injury in A&M’s 81-74 exhibition game win over A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1.
In the game, Starks had 10 points, shooting 4-of-10, in the 21 minutes he played.
Last season, the Oak Cliff native played in 27 games, starting 18, before a shoulder injury sustained against LSU ended his season. He led the team in assists with 94 and was third in scoring with an average 12.3 points per game.
The Aggies will travel to Florida to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational at 12 p.m. on Thursday.
