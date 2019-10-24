Texas A&M junior forward N’dea Jones earned a spot on the Katrina McClain Watch List, the A&M athletics department announced on Thursday.
During the 2018-19 women’s basketball season, Jones ranked second in the SEC and 14th in the nation in rebounds after averaging 11.3 rebounds per game. She is also ranked second on A&M’s single-season rebounds list with 384, which was the most ever for a sophomore.
In addition to her rebounding success, Jones averaged 7.7 points on the season, with her average increasing to 11.5 during the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
During the Aggies’ 2019 postseason run, Jones notched three double-doubles, taking her season total to 10. Her double-double season total ranks eighth at A&M.
Jones was the first A&M women’s basketball player to have two games with 20 or more rebounds in the same season, grabbing 21 at Georgia and 20 at Oregon State. She holds the record for the most rebounds for an Aggie for her total against Georgia, while her total at then-No. 8 Oregon State is the most for an Aggie against a ranked opponent.
She also had 11 games of over 10 points and 11 with over 15 rebounds in her sophomore season.
The Watch List is named after Katrina McClain, who is a two-time All-American and the 1987 National Player of the Year. Throughout her basketball career, McClain played for the University of Georgia, several U.S. basketball teams and three Olympic teams.
Jones is one of 20 forwards selected to this year’s Watch List. The list will be narrowed to 10 in February, and five will be presented to McClain and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March.
