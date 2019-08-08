Texas A&M football announced the complete 2020 schedule on Wednesday.
The season will open with a three-game home series against non-conference opponents Abilene Christian University, the University of North Texas and University of Colorado.
The Aggies will then open Southeastern Conference play on the road for the following two games, facing Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 26 and Mississippi State in Starkville on Oct. 3.
A&M returns home for the final non-conference game of the season against Fresno State on Oct. 10 before taking to the road once more with a two-game road swing at Auburn and South Carolina.
Two home games follow for the Aggies against SEC opponents Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
A steep challenge awaits in the final two games of the season. On Nov. 21, A&M will face Alabama in Tuscaloosa before returning home to finish up the regular season against LSU at Kyle Field on Nov. 28.
