For the first time since Texas A&M’s loss to Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in March, Chennedy Carter returned to the court.
However, she wasn’t in her familiar stomping grounds of Reed Arena. Instead, she was on the WNBA stage.
In her first game with the Atlanta Dream, Carter posted 18 points, eight assists and five rebounds to help her new team to a 105-95 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, setting the record for the most points an Aggie has scored in their WNBA debut.
Hollywood filled it up in her @WNBA debut! Congrats on the buckets and the dub 👍#GigEm | @ChennedyCarter https://t.co/WaLg438XZv— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) July 27, 2020
The No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Carter finished her three-year career in Aggieland a three-time All-American, a three-time First Team All-SEC selection and with 11 top 10 spots in A&M’s record books.
Despite missing seven games during the 2019-2020 season with an ankle injury, Carter led the team in points per game with 21.3.
Carter and the Dream are next scheduled to face the Las Vegas Aces at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.