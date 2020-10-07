After a tough loss to No. 2 Alabama, the Aggies will face off against the No. 4 Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Aggies fell short to Alabama 52-24 last Saturday, Oct. 3.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the team needs to understand how to capitalize on opportunities and understand that when a game gets intense they have to match scores and focus on the details.
“I am disappointed because I thought we had the opportunity to do that and our players are too, but we are not discouraged,” Fisher said. “We are getting ready to play a very good Florida team and correct those mistakes.”
Fisher said he feels progress is being made on the team, but it is not the best it can be yet.
“I am not satisfied with anything going on until we win them all,” Fisher said. “That is our goal and that is why we are here and we are going to work relentlessly until we do that.”
Sophomore running back Ainias Smith said he is prepared to correct the mistakes the team made against Alabama for this week’s game against Florida.
“I feel like we all could have done a lot more,” Smith said. “There were a lot of things we could have done differently during the game, but we are going to get to it this week.”
The last matchup between A&M and Florida ended in a 19-17 win for the Aggies in 2017. In that game, A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond went 8-of-24 for 180 yards and one interception.
Florida’s offense is led by redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask. Trask made his first career start last season against Tennessee, throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three touchdown passes at LSU, followed by a career-high four touchdown passes at South Carolina, making him the first Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow (2008 at Vanderbilt and Florida State) to throw at least three touchdowns in consecutive road games.
“Trask does a really good job throwing to covered guys and putting the ball where no one else can get it,” Fisher said.
While the Aggies’ schedule this season includes highly ranked teams, sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said he believes A&M belongs in competition because of their dedication toward improvement.
“We have worked so hard during this whole pandemic to come back and play,” Leal said. “Our mentality as a team is to be
great and it is time to pay attention to every detail.”
Senior offensive lineman Carson Green said this year the team has made many improvements from seasons past.
“From a player’s perspective, I think we have progressed a lot,” Green said. “There are a lot of people with experience and we know the routines for everything better which is helping us be calm.”
Green said he is excited about Saturday’s game and hopes Kyle Field will have another successful turnout despite the morning kickoff.
“I like how you just get up and you’re moving,” Green said. “I hope the fans show out like they did against Vanderbilt. It is definitely not what it usually is, but the fans were there and loud.”
A&M will face Florida on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
