Texas A&M volleyball will look to improve in SEC play against South Carolina on Friday.
The Aggies are coming off a 3-2 loss to No. 22 Missouri, after which they dropped to 10-4 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. A&M will focus on maintaining momentum throughout the entirety of its upcoming match, A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said.
“Finishing — that’s the name of our game right now no matter who we’re playing,” Kuhn told 12thman.com. “We need to believe and execute from point one to point 25. We need to execute the game plan and stay aggressive.”
Last week, the Gamecocks came out on top in a three-set sweep against Mississippi State. They now sit at 10-6 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.
South Carolina shut down A&M in the previous two match-ups in last year’s season, after breaking a four-year losing streak in the 2013-2017 seasons.
Gamecocks Mikayla Robinson and Mikayla Shields pose a threat to the Aggies after Robinson hit a .611 — the highest hitting percentage of the season so far — and Shields recorded two service aces and 11 kills in last week’s matchup against Mississippi State.
A&M will use this matchup as an opportunity to get back in the win column against South Carolina.
The Aggies will return to Reed Arena to face the Gamecocks on Friday at 8 p.m.
