While Texas A&M soccer’s 2021 annual Turn It Gold match may have been a loss, it was still for a good cause.
A&M played against No. 9 Pepperdine on Sunday, Sept. 19, exemplifying A&M’s Core Value of Selfless Service, with profits benefiting childhood cancer research and relief. Attendance was recorded to be 2,002, and A&M had raised a total of $5,455 online at presstime, $500 of which came from the A&M roster.
A&M head coach G Guerrieri said Sunday’s contest wasn’t about winning or losing.
“Our kids come to Texas A&M to play for something bigger than themselves,” Guerrieri said. “Today is one of those days where you play for something bigger than just a soccer game. It's a cause of trying to save kids, and the tragedy is funding for childhood cancer research is inadequate and is the lowest of all the major funds out there.”
The Waves took an early lead and scored at the three minute mark with a goal by redshirt senior midfielder Joelle Anderson, assisted by junior midfielder Carlee Giammona and redshirt freshman defender Kam Pickett.
Throughout the match, there was an abundance of calls made by the referees. Four fouls were called on Pepperdine in the first half, including a yellow card issued to Picket. The maroon and white drew another four cards. By the end of the game, the Waves finished with a total of five fouls, A&M accumulated 13 and a total of six yellow cards were issued.
Guerrieri also had to be disciplined by the referees, being issued a yellow card during the start of the second half after arguing over a throw-in call.
“I’m not allowed to comment on the officiating or how that might have had an effect on the game,” Guerrieri said.
Compared to Pepperdine, A&M had a slow offensive start in the first half. The Waves recorded seven shots, four of which were on goal; the Aggies recorded four shots with one on goal.
A&M’s lack of attacking prowess did not improve much in the second half, with the Aggies only recording one additional shot on goal.
A&M senior defender Karlina Sample was a standout for the maroon and white, posting one of the only two shots on goal for the Aggies.
Freshman midfielder Carissa Boeckmann, who recorded her first collegiate start with A&M, logged two shots.
Senior captain and midfielder Kendall Bates said Boeckmann earned her start with her unique ability to envision the pitch.
“[Boeckmann] brings a lot of creativity and confidence,” Bates said. “That’s been her biggest thing, she has this ability to, when she gets the ball, to dribble at players and her vision going forward is incredible.”
In the end, the Aggies were unable to answer Pepperdine's early goal, though A&M didn’t let the Waves score during the remainder of the match, with the game concluding 1-0. This marks the end of A&M’s 14-game home winning streak.
A&M’s next matchup will be another home match at Ellis Field. The Aggies will begin SEC play against Arkansas on Thursday, Sept. 23 for Teacher Appreciation/Class of 2024 Night. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.
“At this point, it's just on us to prepare and adjust the right way,” Sample said.
