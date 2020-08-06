The start of SEC football may still be over a month away, but several teams have already found themselves dominating the polls.
Texas A&M landed a spot at No. 13 on USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll, joining five other SEC schools in the list.
Back to back! For the second year in a row, @ClemsonFB will start from ahead of the pack in the @AmwayUS Coaches Poll. Presented by @WeAreAFCA. Check out the entire preseason Top 25: https://t.co/rmQOubPej9 pic.twitter.com/JXeL38wMU5— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 6, 2020
Alabama leads the SEC schools on the list, coming in at No. 3. Georgia and defending national champion LSU follow at fourth and fifth. Florida and Auburn round out the six conference teams at Nos. 8 and 11 respectively.
Currently, A&M is scheduled to play Alabama, LSU and Auburn.
The Aggies, who ended the 2019 season with an 8-5 record, were ranked at No. 11 in last year’s preseason poll.
Here is the full top 25 poll:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
A&M will kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 26.
