Kyle Field
Photo by Meredith Seaver

The start of SEC football may still be over a month away, but several teams have already found themselves dominating the polls.

Texas A&M landed a spot at No. 13 on USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll, joining five other SEC schools in the list.

Alabama leads the SEC schools on the list, coming in at No. 3. Georgia and defending national champion LSU follow at fourth and fifth. Florida and Auburn round out the six conference teams at Nos. 8 and 11 respectively.

Currently, A&M is scheduled to play Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

The Aggies, who ended the 2019 season with an 8-5 record, were ranked at No. 11 in last year’s preseason poll.

Here is the full top 25 poll:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

A&M will kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 26.

