The Texas A&M football team was ranked at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State took the top four spots in the rankings.
A&M is 5-1 so far this season and are scheduled to take on LSU on Nov. 28 after two weeks of postponements due to COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols.
A&M’s lone loss this season came against Alabama in the Aggies’ second game of the season, with a score of 52-24.
The last time the Aggies were ranked this high in the initial playoff rankings was in 2016 when A&M earned the No. 4 spot with a 7-1 record.
The next update to the rankings is set for Dec. 1.
