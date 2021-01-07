Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond announced Thursday he will enter the 2021 NFL draft.
“After much discussion with my family, I have made the decision to declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Mond said in a statement posted on Twitter. “It has been an incredible four years as as Aggie. I came to Texas A&M with goals of growing as a person, as a leader and as a football player. I have been fortunate to have the best coaches, athletic staff, academic staff and especially the best teammates. I wouldn’t have achieved my goals if it wasn’t for all of you.”
Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021
In 2020, Mond led the Aggies to a 9-1 finish, capped off with a 41-27 win in the Orange Bowl. Mond also broke five program records, including career passing yards (9,661), career passing touchdowns (71), completions (801), attempts (1,358) and total offense (11,340), and tied one, career touchdowns (93).
Mond was thrust into the starting role in the first game of his freshman season as then-starter Nick Starkel sustained a broken ankle in a 45-44 loss to UCLA in 2017. When Jimbo Fisher took over as the Aggies’ head coach in 2018, Mond beat out Starkel for the starting role and has remained at the helm of the offense since.
“Thank you to the Texas A&M students and alumni as you have been by my side to support and challenge me every step of the way,” Mond said. “There is nothing like the Aggie Nation and the support of the 12th MAn. I am forever grateful for the relationships that I have built, and I am proud to say that I am an Aggie for life.
“I am looking forward to the new chapters in my life and having the 12th Man behind me every step of the way.”
Mond joins senior offensive linemen Ryan McCollum and Dan Moore Jr. in declaring for the draft this week.
Seniors defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and wide receiver Camron Buckley announced earlier in the week they will use their fifth years of eligibility and return to A&M for the 2021 season. Junior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. announced Tuesday he will remain with the Aggies for his senior season rather than declaring for the draft early.
