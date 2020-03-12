As the SEC and NCAA announced the suspension of all regular season sporting events through March 30 and all championship games, some Texas A&M players took to social media to share their reactions.
- Track and Field
- Track and field was at its NCAA Indoor Championship meet, and the team posted a simple reaction to the news that the event, scheduled to begin on Friday, was cancelled.
💔 https://t.co/U0XQ7Bw8p5 pic.twitter.com/5mqkEs6nw0— Texas A&M Track and Field (@aggietrk) March 12, 2020
- Sophomore sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones
So no indoor nationals— Tierra (@tbabii142) March 12, 2020
- Sophomore sprinter Rachel Hall
outdoor season is gone just like that...— rach (@itsrachelh_) March 12, 2020
- Junior distance runner Zephyr Seagraves
People are getting sick so let's cancel a track meet on June 10th https://t.co/4IVW8wWOj2— zephyr (@z3ph7r) March 12, 2020
- Coach Pat Henry, according to 12thman.com
- "Of course I understand the problems and ramifications associated with this virus and how scared people are about it. I think our indoor championships could have been treated different. We were already here and we were already around everybody and I heard that was recognized by our conference president who advised we complete these championships. I think they could've started and finished these championships without effecting all of these young people's careers. I don't know how the NCAA will go forward from this point because you have young people in their fifth year, you have seniors who have no opportunity to complete a collegiate career or even to help to prepare for a professional career. It is very difficult as a coach to watch these young people go through this entire situation."
- Baseball
- Junior right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller
This is the worst https://t.co/cCdTvY72Ih— B Money (@Bryce_miller9) March 12, 2020
- Junior infielder Bryce Blaum
At an extreme loss for words.— Bryce Blaum (@Brycecolin3) March 12, 2020
- Junior left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz
BOOOOO... https://t.co/Fs49gpGNvZ— Dustin Saenz (@Dustin10Saenz) March 12, 2020
- Softball
- Senior outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry
Don’t ever take anything for granted. Because in a blink of an eye it’s gone forever...— Kelbi Fortenberry (@Kelbi_7) March 12, 2020
- Women’s Basketball
- Junior guard Chennedy Carter
can't believe the szn really over ..— H O L L Y W O O D (@ChennedyCarter) March 12, 2020
- Coach Gary Blair, according to 12thman.com
- “I am really hurting for the student-athletes of all the spring sports that won’t get the chance to represent their school, team and even their country in an NCAA Championship. As a coach and as an athlete, we want to play the game, we want to coach and we want to develop young people. But at the same time, we are smart enough to realize this is just a game. The health of our players is paramount and will always come first. I believe the NCAA Tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. To have to put my arms around my three seniors and tell them that they won't have a chance to play on that stage for the last time is one of the saddest things. However, the world of sport gives all of us hope, and it will continue to give us hope. You will not only see the strength of student-athletes and coaches during this time, but also our country and mankind. We trust the judgment of those in place to make these difficult decisions for the athletes, fans, schools and country. We wish great health and safety for everyone."
- Football
- Junior linebacker Buddy Johnson
At this point we gotta do spring ball online coach..— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) March 12, 2020
- Sophomore defensive back Devin Morris
I feel for all spring athletes, I can’t imagine a football season being taken away from me.— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) March 12, 2020
