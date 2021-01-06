Texas A&M senior center Ryan McCollum has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.
Following the announcement of senior offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. declaring for the NFL draft on Tuesday, another member of the offensive line unit has elected to forego an extra year of eligibility in pursuit of the professional ranks. McCollum was the center for A&M’s offensive line and has been a member of the team for five years.
GIG’EM Forever... pic.twitter.com/9T3QLW4dgL— Ryan McCollum (@Ryan_McCollum77) January 6, 2021
A&M’s offensive line, “The Maroon Goons,” have had a tremendous season, giving up just seven sacks all year compared to the 34 allowed in 2019. This includes a four-game streak where the quarterback was not sacked once.
The Spring native helped lead the Maroon Goons to be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation’s best offensive line unit.
McCollum has a career total of 43 games played and played in all 10 games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.