For the second straight game, the No. 21 Texas A&M baseball team held its opponent scoreless, as the Aggies defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 4-0 on a cold Wednesday night at Olsen Field.
With the victory, the Aggies remain perfect on the season, moving to 10-0 for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals (4-3), a team that swept their opening weekend series against Bradley, have now lost three of their last four contests.
Without a strong offensive performance, A&M coach Rob Childress praised the pitching for helping secure the victory.
“We didn’t give up any runs, and that’s what I like most,” Coach Childress said. “I thought both those sophomores were outstanding tonight, threw lots of strikes, and didn’t create a whole lot of problems for themselves. We played amazing defense behind them.”
Starting on the mound for the Aggies, left-handed pitcher Jonathan Childress replicated his success from his last start against Prairie View A&M into another strong start on the mound. Childress finished with five scoreless innings pitched, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven Cardinals batters in 70 pitches thrown. Childress’ best work came in the first and fourth innings, where the Aggies were able to retire the Cardinals offense in less than nine pitches.
Jonathan Childress credits the defense with allowing the pitching staff to be as successful as it was.
“We played a really good team game,” Jonathan Childress said. “Defensively, we were perfect and offensively, we produced the runs when we could. I felt good out there. It was fun to get back out there.”
The strong performance from Childress and the Aggies defense was critical in supporting the Aggies slow start on offense. Coming off of a weeked series against Army with monstrous offensive, scoring 12, nine and 14 runs in three games respectively, the Aggies have struggled in the last two games, scoring four in both mid-week games. Against Incarnate Word, A&M couldn’t capitalize early on runners in scoring position, as the Aggies left the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.
Still scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, the Aggies were able to capitalize on a strong offensive inning to gain a lead over the Cardinals. After centerfielder Zach DeLoach singled to start the inning, a triple by first basemen Zane Schmidt allowed DeLoach to score, putting the Aggies up 1-0. The Aggies would extend their lead two batters later, as a ground out by second basemen Bryce Blaum allowed Schmidt to score from third base. A single off of a bunt by left fielder Cam Blake would give the Aggies their third run of the inning, as they used a three hit inning to take a sizable lead over the Cardinals.
After getting out of the top of the fifth with a runner at third base, Childress was pulled to start the sixth inning, replaced by sophomore left-handed pitcher Chris Weber. In his relief effort, Weber was equally brilliant on the mound, pitching the final four innings for the Aggies in a scoreless effort, earning his first save of the season. In four innings pitched, Weber allowed two hits and one walk while finishing with four strikeouts off of 50 pitches thrown. Pitching with a three-run lead, Weber retired the side in the top of the sixth and the top of the seventh.
Childress said Weber’s strong showing on the mound encouraged the team to keep him going in the game.
“[Last season] he was a freshman All-American, and was probably one of our hottest pitchers down the stretch last year into the postseason,” Childress said. “He didn't get off to a great start in January from a command standpoint, but was good last week out of the bullpen. I thought he was fabulous tonight, he made us keep him in the game for those four innings. He’s another guy that we perceive will have an opportunity to start.”
Weber said he enjoyed the opportunity to play those final four innings and finish the game.
“It was good to just be able to throw strikes, knowing that no matter what the guys are going to make great plays behind me,” Weber said. “Once I got ahead in the count, it was great to have the slider to put them away.”
On offense, the Aggies extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh, as a double down the left field foul line by third basemen Logan Sartori allowed Blaum to score from third base. In total, the Aggies finished with eight hits, four RBI’s, two walks and six players left on base. The team's eight hits is the third lowest of the season.
After starting the season on a 10-game homestand, the Aggies head on the road for the first time this weekend, as they travel to Frisco to take place in the Frisco Classic, starting with a game against Illinois on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
