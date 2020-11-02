Despite ongoing uncertainty, the Texas A&M men's lacrosse team has positive attitudes toward the year.
University guidelines have altered the way club sports can practice and play, yet the lacrosse team, consisting of around 60 members, still has plans to conduct practice safely and efficiently in order to compete in the spring.
Divided into cohorts, the team has been practicing safely at the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. In practice, contact is not allowed, and mask and social distancing requirements are enforced, club president Reem Ickowicz said.
“The team is most excited about simply getting to play some lacrosse,” Ickowicz said.
With the pandemic starting in the middle of their season, the team was unable to finish their 2020 spring season. They are scheduled to compete this upcoming spring, which brings comfort to the team.
“This year, I’m most excited for the opportunity to compete again,” treasurer Freddy Gattelaro III said. “Having my season cut short last year and not being allowed to go out there and hit and compete has me missing lacrosse more than ever.”
The positive attitudes the team has allows them to continue to grow as a team regardless of limitations, vice president Austin Gedeon said.
“A way to stay positive is the guys around you,” Gedeon said. “There is still community, but it has been slowed down.”
The team has been challenged with the restricted contact, which is a burden considering the different aspects of the sport.
“Even though we cannot have contact, we are building chemistry with each other and knocking off the rust,” Gattelaro said. “Practice makes perfect, and coming to practice each day with the willingness to get better will allow for us to be a successful team.”
Even with the difficulties, the team is always open for new talent and looks forward to welcoming players into their program.
“The recruiting process has mostly remained the same,” Ickowicz said. “However, acclimation for new players has been difficult with all of the COVID guidelines since a lot of the players are not allowed to interact with other groups in practice.”
The team historically competes in spring and hopes to see that continue this year.
The anticipation to play in the spring is high amongst the players and Gattelaro said, “it would be a great idea and would feel like a getaway from the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects on the world.”
If the team is allowed to compete, they are eager to play games and apply their skills they have worked on during practices.
“I hope to see some excitement in the spring, and that we give everything we got to win the Lone Star Alliance,” Ickowicz said.
