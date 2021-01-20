On Tuesday, the No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis team won 2-1 in doubles against No. 17 Ole Miss and went 3-3 in singles play to win 4-3. Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, the Aggies had won three straight over the Rebels.
In the first match of doubles play, Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thompson won 6-2 over Ole Miss’ Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds. The second match was flipped, with Nikola Slavic and Jakob Cadonau winning 6-2 in favor of the Rebels.
But Hady Habib and Noah Schachter took the third match 6-1 to give the Aggies another doubles win, which put the Aggies permanently ahead in the match.
Valentin Vacherot made quick work of his opponent to give A&M their first singles win of the afternoon with a 6-3, 6-3 win as Habib came back after dropping his first game to win two straight and the match.
Ole Miss won three of the singles matches to make the score 3-2, but Barnaby Smith sealed the Aggies’ fourth straight win over the Rebels when he took down Cadonau 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2. Smith is ranked No. 110 nationally.
The Aggies travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., this weekend for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. They will face No. 21 Pepperdine on Saturday at Michigan Varsity Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.