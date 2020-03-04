The Texas A&M men’s swim team heads to Austin to compete in the American Short Course Championships from March 5 to 8.
This will be the Aggies’ first meet after the SEC Championships and the last one before the NCAAs. A&M will use this meet to try to notch more qualifying times for the national meet.
Two weeks ago at the SECs in Auburn, Alabama, the men’s team finished strong in second place.
The Aggies climbed to a total of 975.5 points, falling just short to winners the Florida Gators, who scored 1,194 points to notch their best finish in school history.
At the SECs, sophomore Shaine Casas surpassed U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte's SEC 200 back record with a time of 1:37.20, earning his team a medal. Casas was also awarded the Men’s Swimming & Diving Commissioner’s Trophy, which is awarded to the top point scorer of the meet. Casas was the first Aggie to receive this honor.
Casas also led A&M to its first win of the conference title meet, as his 200 medley relay team, which also included Benjamin Walker, Adam Koster and Mike Thibert, earned the program’s first-ever SEC title in the event with a pool record time of 1:23.49.
The A&M men’s team also notched a 1-2 finish as Walker defended his 200 breast SEC title and freshman Andres Puente came in second, making his first trip to the podium. Walker’s time of 1:51.92 secured the first place medal and set a new A&M record. Puente clocked in a time of 1:52.39.
The American Short Course will serve as a final tune-up as it is the Aggies’ final chance to earn more qualifying times for the NCAAs. The event will take place at the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin from March 5 to 7. Live updates and times will be posted on 12thman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.