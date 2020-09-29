The Texas A&M men’s rodeo team competed in its first fall rodeo and will build off of the performances as the Aggies prepare for the Oct. 2-3 Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo in Uvalde.
A&M faced tough competition on Friday and Saturday in the first Southern Region rodeo of the 2020-2021 season. Panola College won the overall rodeo, while the Aggies placed fourth earning a total of 277.67 points.
Head coach Al Wagner said he knew going into this rodeo it would be very competitive, and both teams had good showings in Tatum.
“We were pretty close between second, third and fourth,” Wagner said. “We were right in there.”
The Panola College Rodeo was a one-go event, meaning that 630 points were distributed to the top eight contestants competing in their events. At the end of the rodeo, the team with the most overall points among team members wins the rodeo and the individual’s respective earnings.
Points are tracked all season for individuals and teams as a factor for the College National Finals Rodeo in June, according to the NIRA website.
“They have to be on the team for me to be able to count them toward team points,” Wagner said, “but even if they are not on the team, they get their points that they will keep as an individual.”
On Friday and Saturday, Carson Neal, Tyler Crone, Cord Kohleffel and Trace Harris were the designated team members selected to earn points for the Aggies. Each cowboy placed in the top eight of their individual events and earned team points that will contribute to the standings for the 2020-2021 season.
Two returning cowboys — Cord Kohleffel and Carson Neal — placed in the top three in their respective events.
Kohleffel placed second and earned 126.0 points in team roping. Kohleffel said it was a good run considering the steer he and his partner drew.
Neal, a saddle bronc rider, split second and earned 107.0 points, and is the only roughstock rider for A&M, said Wagner. Neal has been competing in other non-college rodeos, and was not nervous to get back in the arena wearing the A&M vest.
“I could have drawn a better horse and rode a little bit better,” Neal said. “But there's always room for improvement.”
Kohleffel said his focus for the next rodeo is to be consistent and to limit mistakes. Both cowboys said making it to the College Finals is a goal, and the Panola rodeo was the first step of the journey to the CNFR.
The men’s team will compete in the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo in Uvalde on Oct. 2 as they continue to ride toward the College Finals.
