Texas A&M men’s basketball senior guard Jay Jay Chandler III announced via Twitter on Thursday, March 18, that he has entered the transfer portal.
Chandler has played 110 games in four seasons with A&M, averaging 8.2 points per game this season. The NCAA has made accommodations to extend an extra year of eligibility to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Chandler to play for another year.
Thank you Aggieland👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z2jzmPlDxi— Jay Jay Chandler III™️ (@_JayChandler) March 18, 2021
Chandler started in five games in the 2020-2021 season, receiving an average of 20.4 minutes per game. The Aggies finished the season at 8-10 and 13th in the SEC.
“Thank you to Coach Kennedy and Coach Buzz, my teammates and the entire staff for trusting me and helping me grow into the man I am today,” Chandler said in a Twitter announcement.
Chandler tied his collegiate high points this season by scoring 21 against LSU in January, a mark he initially set against Washington during the 2018-2019 season.
Walk-on guard Jackson Young and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo have also entered the transfer portal, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle.
