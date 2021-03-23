Texas A&M men’s basketball senior forward Savion Flagg announced via Twitter on Tuesday, March 23, that he has entered the transfer portal.
The Alvin native has logged 109 games in four seasons with A&M, averaging 4.5 points per game during the 17-game 2020-2021 season. The NCAA made a ruling to extend an extra year of eligibility to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, permitting Flagg to play for another year.
TO BE CONTINUED... pic.twitter.com/em7XFVeRPw— Savion Flagg (@__hvmble) March 23, 2021
Flagg started in 74 games during his tenure with the Aggies, with an average of 27.6 minutes per game. This season, A&M finished 13th in the SEC with a 8-10 record.
“After many conversations weighing my options with my family and close loved ones, I have decided that I will use my year of extra eligibility to pursue other avenues to continue my collegiate basketball career,” Flagg said in a video posted to his Twitter. “This choice was not an easy one, but I feel that it is the best one for me.”
Flagg will receive his degree in May, and said this achievement is one of his greatest accomplishments.
“I would also like to thank the Texas A&M administration and all of my academic advisors,” Flagg said. “Getting my degree from Texas A&M University in May will be one of my greatest accomplishments and biggest life goals.”
Flagg joins senior guard Jay Jay Chandler III, walk-on guard Jackson Young and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo who have all also entered the transfer portal.
“My time here at A&M has been unbelievable, I will forever be grateful for my Texas A&M family,” Flagg said.
