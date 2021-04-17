Texas A&M men’s basketball sophomore forward Emanuel Miller announced on Friday, April 16, that he is entering the transfer portal.
Miller led the SEC in field goal percentage in the 2020-2021 season. Miller also led the 8-10 A&M squad in points per game with 16.2 and rebounds per game with 8.2.
April 16, 2021
“The past 2 years at Texas A&M have been truly amazing,” Miller said in a message posted to Twitter on Friday. “Firstly, I want to thank the Aggie family for supporting me as I competed in Reed Arena. Next, I want to thank the entire coaching staff for welcoming me with love and open arms. I will cherish every memory that I’ve made here in College Station for the rest of my life.”
In 17 games played, Miller posted five 20-point double-doubles and six total double-doubles over his sophomore campaign.
Redshirt freshman shooting guard Cashius McNeilly has also entered the transfer portal, per Jeff Borzello. McNeilly is the nephew of A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly.
The pair, both natives Scarborough, Ontario natives, join five other Aggies in entering the portal in the 2021 offseason. Forwards Savion Flagg, Kevin Marfo and Jonathan Aku and guards Jay Jay Chandler and Jackson Young all announced their entrance into the transfer portal earlier.
Also on Friday, the Aggies signed a pair of transfers, guard Aaron Cash from Grayson College and Ethan Henderson from Arkansas.
