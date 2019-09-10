Texas A&M men’s basketball released its full 2019-2020 schedule on Tuesday.
The Aggies’ schedule includes eight teams who played in this year’s NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
New head coach Buzz Williams and his team will open the season at Reed Arena with an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1.
The season will continue with four more home games for the Aggies as they host Northwestern State, University of Louisiana-Monroe, Gonzaga and Troy. A&M will also travel to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational.
In December, the Aggies will have an exhibition game against Texas in the Lone Star Showdown in Fort Worth. A&M will then host A&M-Corpus Christi, Oregon State and Texas Southern.
A&M will kick off Southeastern Conference play at Arkansas on Jan. 4. A&M will also close out the regular season at home against the Razorbacks on March 7 before the SEC Tournament March 11-15.
Home matchups against Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Oklahoma State follow, in addition to road games against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee.
The Aggies face a tough February schedule with nine matchups against SEC opponents; however, only four of those are on the road. A&M will travel to Georgia on Feb. 1, then host Missouri on Feb. 4 before hitting the road again to face South Carolina on Feb. 8.
The Aggies then have two consecutive home games against Florida and Georgia on Feb. 12 and 15, then a road game at Alabama on Feb. 19. A&M returns home to face Mississippi State and Kentucky Feb. 22 and 25 before a two-game road swing at LSU and Auburn Feb. 29 and March 4.
A&M finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-18 record and were 6-12 against conference opponents.
