Texas A&M men’s basketball’s matchup against Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19 within A&M’s program.
Due to a combination of positive tests, contract tracing and subsequent quarantines within the Aggies’ program, A&M has had to postpone its eighth consecutive game.
The makeup date for the matchup is yet to be determined.
The next game on A&M’s slate is against Mississippi State in Reed Arena on Wednesday, March 3.
