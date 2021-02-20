The Texas A&M men’s basketball game against Kentucky, scheduled for Feb. 23, has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines within the Aggies’ program, the athletic department announced Saturday.
This is the seventh in a string of postponements for the 8-7 Aggies who have not appeared on the court in three weeks due to a culmination of COVID-19 and inclement weather.
A&M has now had postponements with no make-up date as of reporting against Vanderbilt, No. 24 Arkansas, Florida, No. 8 Alabama and Kentucky.
A&M is still set to appear against No. 20 Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Mizzou Arena.
